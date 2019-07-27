Rainmaking operations at key Dams

BANGKOK, 24th July 2019 (NNT) - The government is promoting drought mitigating measures in many areas, including royal rainmaking operations to supply water to key reservoirs, while the water level in Lam Takhong Dam remains sufficient for consumption and farming, despite lower than average precipitation.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt Thamanat Prompow has visited the reservoir at Lam Takhong Dam, which currently holds 155 million cubic meters of water, sufficient for consumption and farming. The dam is considered a good practice model for water management, but still requires back up water sources should the situation deteriorate. Officials are now concerned with Huai Thalaeng district where farmers are badly affected by the lack of rain. The Deputy Agriculture Minister has insisted the current water availability is sufficient for consumption and farming, however some environmental issues remain a concern such as the amount of water hyacinth in Lam Takhong river, requiring special operations to manage the areas along both banks of the river.

The Deputy Minister then held talks with the Royal Irrigation Department’s director general, the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation’s director general, a delegation from the Ministry of the Interior, a delegation from the Armed Forces, and a delegation from the Royal Thai Police to consider futher drought mitigation measures.

Measures currently being implemented are categorized in two groups, with the first being urgent measures to address pressing issues and assist farmers and villagers, including royal rainmaking operations to increase water in storage dams using 23 aircraft, which are being modified for the operation, and the drilling of groundwater wells as additional water sources.

The second group of measures cover compensation for farm products damaged by droughts, including rice and other produce. The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Rice will be collaborating with agriculture officials in all districts to survey actual damage, and will urgently declare some areas to be disaster areas as required to enable compensation process to begin. The Department of Rice will be offering rice seedlings for farmers whose crops are damaged. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives is currently offering a 3-year loan payback suspension for registered clients, and offers a 1-year suspension for unregistered clients. Related agencies are tasked with drafting their plans to realize urgent measures, and submitting them to Deputy Ministers of Agriculture for consideration before forwarding the plans to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th