23 May 2018

Press Release : Director-General of the Department of International Organizations Had a Meeting with Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

On 14 May 2018, Mrs. Kanchana Patarachoke, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with Ms. Laura Londén, Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) who was on her trip to Bangkok for the 74th Session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) at United Nations Service Building, Bangkok.

The two sides held a ceremony for an Exchange of Notes which will constitute the Agreement between the Thai Government and UNFPA to establish UNFPA Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, to be effective on 6 June 2018. This will not only help support the work of UNFPA in Thailand and the region but also corresponds to Thailand’s policy to become a regional hub for international organizations and international conferences in Asia.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Thailand and UNFPA in various areas, including Thailand’s preparation for becoming an ageing society and the progress in implementing relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They recognized the values for all stakeholders to work together in promoting partnership among government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, as well as providing development cooperation to other developing countries through the frameworks under South-South and Triangular Cooperation in areas where Thailand’s experiences and best practices would be impactful.

UNFPA is a United Nations organization mandated to provide assistance to developing countries in addressing demographic challenges in three main areas, namely 1) reproductive health, family planning, and sexual health 2) population planning and development and 3) governance process and supporting mechanisms. To date, UNFPA has worked with more than 150 countries worldwide.

May 23, 2018 11:09:03

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.