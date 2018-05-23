Press Release : Director-General of the Department of International Organizations Had a Meeting with Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

On 14 May 2018, Mrs. Kanchana Patarachoke, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with Ms. Laura Londén, Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) who was on her trip to Bangkok for the 74th Session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) at United Nations Service Building, Bangkok.

The two sides held a ceremony for an Exchange of Notes which will constitute the Agreement between the Thai Government and UNFPA to establish UNFPA Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, to be effective on 6 June 2018. This will not only help support the work of UNFPA in Thailand and the region but also corresponds to Thailand’s policy to become a regional hub for international organizations and international conferences in Asia.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Thailand and UNFPA in various areas, including Thailand’s preparation for becoming an ageing society and the progress in implementing relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They recognized the values for all stakeholders to work together in promoting partnership among government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, as well as providing development cooperation to other developing countries through the frameworks under South-South and Triangular Cooperation in areas where Thailand’s experiences and best practices would be impactful.

UNFPA is a United Nations organization mandated to provide assistance to developing countries in addressing demographic challenges in three main areas, namely 1) reproductive health, family planning, and sexual health 2) population planning and development and 3) governance process and supporting mechanisms. To date, UNFPA has worked with more than 150 countries worldwide.

