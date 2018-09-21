Press Release : Briefing on Thailand’s Progress in Releasing Landmine Contaminated Areas and Developments on the National Mine Action Standard

The Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Thailand Mine Action Center, Royal Thai Armed Forces, will co-organise a briefing titled, “Thailand’s Progress in Releasing Landmine Contaminated Areas and Developments on the National Mine Action Standard” on 21 September 2018 at 14.00 - 15.00 hrs. at Vithes Samosorn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Briefing will showcase Thailand’s progress in fulfilling its obligations as State Party to the Mine Ban Convention and the latest National Mine Action Standard (NMAS) that has been updated to meet international requirements. Mr. Damrong Kraikruan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and General Chaichana Nakkerd, Deputy Chief of Joint Staff, Royal Thai Armed Forces, will jointly preside over the event. Approximately 60 members from the relevant government agencies, diplomatic corps, the media, and the civil society are expected to attend.

Activities in the event will include a video presentation on the current progress of demining by the Royal Thai Government and the mission of Thai deminers, and an exhibition by the Thailand Mine Action Center, the Ministry of Human Security and Social Development, the Ministry of Public Health, and civil society organisations on the experiences of deminers in the field, as well as assistance to victims of land mines which is also a core obligation of the Convention and Thailand’s area of expertise.

The event reiterates Thailand’s unwavering commitment towards disarmament on the international stage, and the 20 years of friendship and close cooperation between the Thailand Mine Action Center and its partners, both foreign and Thai.