PMO Minister checks drought operations in Nakhon Ratchasima

BANGKOK (NNT) - Many villages in Nakhon Ratchasima are facing shortages of water for consumption, as local canals have dried up, cutting off resources for tap water production. A minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, today visited the province to observe actual conditions and hardships being faced by villagers.

During his visit to Ban Nong Sao Deaw Mai Pattana village in Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchamsima, Minister Tewan Liptapallop received a briefing on the current drought in the area, where a water pond used for tap water production at Moo 7 Ban Sao Deaw and Moo 10 Ban Nong Sao Deaw Mai Pattana villages, has dried up.

At Moo 13 Ban Tha Takien and Moo 16 Ban Non Daeng villages, local canals have dried up leaving insufficient water for tap water production. The area is currently not served by the Provincial Waterworks Authority, while water availability from groundwater wells is not sufficient for consumption demands.

To mitigate the situation, Chok Chai district office has ordered water tankers to distribute water from Chok Chai Provincial Waterworks Authority office to affected villagers.

Minister Tewan Liptapallop also met with villagers and listened to their complaints. He ordered all agencies to provide urgent assistance to affected people, and to allocate the budget to solve the drought appropriately.

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th