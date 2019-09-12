PM Prayut orders units to help storm-affected victims

BANGKOK, 1 September 2019(NNT) -

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the Ministry of the Interior to integrate the operations of relevant agencies in charge of helping those affected by tropical storm Podul. Already, 12 provinces in Thailand have been hit by floods.

The Government Spokeswoman, Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said today Gen. Prayut had ordered the Interior Ministry to integrate the work of civil and military agencies in accordance with the national disaster prevention and mitigation plan. The agencies will work together to set up temporary shelters, deliver food, equipment and necessities and discharge water from flooded areas.

Dr. Narumon said the Prime Minister had expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of the people. The government had issued warnings in advance, allowing local authorities to be well prepared for disasters. Continuous heavy rain had triggered flash floods in many areas, and it was essential for relevant agencies to respond promptly and provide assistance to those affected. The agencies had evacuated people’s belongings to higher ground. They had prepared equipment, such as backhoes, water jets and pumps, to drain flood water from residential areas, roads and farms. Sandbags had been put in place to prevent flood water from entering economic zones. Mobile teams had been deployed to promptly help people in inundated areas.

The Prime Minister has urged the general public to have confidence in the government and its personnel, as they have been doing their best to alleviate the situation. Members of the public can contact the Royal Irrigation Department’s 1784 hotline for immediate assistance.

On Saturday night, the Prime Minister posted a message on his Facebook page, saying "I have ordered all units to rapidly provide assistance to those affected by tropical storm #Podul. I ask everyone to follow the news and statements from government agencies regularly. If there’s an emergency, please call 1784 or the military in your area at any time around the clock."

