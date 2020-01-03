03 Jan 2020

PM Prayut concerned over drought situation

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

BANGKOK (NNT) - Drought was one of the recurring issues in Thailand last year. At present, the quantity of water in Ubol Ratana and other major reservoirs in the northeastern region is low. The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed concern over the water situation and has instructed officials to assist people promptly in affected areas and encourage farmers to delay their planting.

The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said the Prime Minister received a report that the water level in the Mekong River is at its lowest level since 1992. The river’s level in Chiang Rai and Loei provinces has increased slightly, but is expected to decrease in the next few days. Lower water levels are also expected in Nong Khai, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The Prime Minister ordered relevant agencies to distribute water to people in drought-hit areas and locate underground water sources quickly. Farmers are encouraged to delay their planting at this time and follow the guidance of local officials. Members of the public are encouraged to use water sparingly.

The Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, Dr. Thongplew Kongjun, said several major reservoirs in the Northeast have low water levels. They include Ubol Ratana in Khon Kaen province, Chulabhorn in Chaiyaphum province and Lam Phra Phloeng in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The water level in Ubol Ratana reservoir is 496 million cubic meters, or just 20 percent of its capacity, as local people are now drawing water directly from the reservoir. With many areas having seen no rain for weeks, relevant agencies have to excavate canals and use groundwater.

Dr. Thongplew said there is sufficient water for consumption, but everyone has to cooperate by using water sparingly until the rainy season arrives in July.

Information and Source
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations: http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.