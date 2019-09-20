PM orders ministries to provide more help to flood victims

BANGKOK, 18 September 2019 (NNT) - At the Cabinet meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior to increase compensation and restoration measures for flood victims, and ensure these measures are rapidly delivered to affected persons.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has, at the Cabinet’meeting yesterday, assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Minister of Interior to serve as the main coordinators offering additional restoration and compensation packages to flood victims. The packages include 25,000 baht compensation from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation per fatality, in addition to 50,000 baht donation to the victim’s family members and an additional 25,000 baht extra in case the victim was the family’s bread winner. This measure will have to be discussed further in the next Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister stressed the government is not negligent over disaster victim assistance, however all disbursements must follow legal protocols. He then thanked the general public for offering their help to disaster victims.

Many may not be aware regarding protocols, the Prime Minister said. The protocols come in three phases, namely before disaster, during disaster and recovery. In these cases, the government has a budget available following the amendment of law by the NLA enabling disbursement from central budget for disaster recovery.

"Thus, we mainly use this budget in the recovery phase. However, with the current situation, we now have some 50 million baht available for all provinces for emergency cases, such as flooding. Provinces can make additional requests to the government should they find this budget is insufficient, and the government will then grant them more funding on a case by case basis. So today we should understand there are certain regulations in place on the use of government budget."

The Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda admitted there might be some victims not receiving assistance due to the high number of affected villagers. He has instructed provincial governors to adjust their plans to ensure all victims will be assisted.

"Some times we think we have distributed all the help, we can’t think of it in that way. We have to ask the people and adjust our plans. Provincial governors have agreed to make changes in order to take better care of villagers. We need no excuses. We made efforts and have plans, but we have to look again to find those left behind, somewhere somehow, in the area. We have to ask the people to make a suitable plan."

The Minister of Energy Sonthirat Sonthijirawong said the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and PTT have been packing and delivering donated items to flood victims. He will visit Ubon Ratchathani himself this weekend, and has instructed the PTT to open its petrol stations as small markets after the flood subsides, allowing them to earn income.

The Ministry of Commerce has planned assistance measures for affected villagers and local grocery store owners by selling items at low prices, and engaging business networks to help mentor local businesses. Other measures include the offer of special interest loans or extending payback deadlines, assistance in the repair of damaged shops, negotiation with suppliers extending credit payment deadlines from 30-45 days to 75-90 days, and recalling goods damaged by the floods.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th