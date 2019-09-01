01 Sep 2019

PM orders integration for storm and flood recovery assistance

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Thai government has urgently provided aid and assistance to the people affected by storms and floods in many provinces around the country.

Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the interior ministry to work with relevant agencies, including the army, on conducting a full survey in order to assess the damage done by Storm Podul as well as organizing relief support for the victims in accordance with the national disaster prevention and mitigation plan. The initial assistance includes setting up disaster relief shelters, evacuating the people at risk, providing food and drinking water, and supplying local units with essential tools.

The government spokesperson said the prime minister has expressed his concern about the people’s well-being, adding that the central government will be fulfilling requests from local units to ensure the fast and effective operation.

The prime minister also asked the people to have confidence that the government and officials will work to the fullest. For those who require assistance, they can contact local authorities or call the 24-hour hotlines 1784 (operated by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department) and 1460 (operated by the Irrigation Department).

Information and Source

Reporter : Tik Netikamjorn
Rewriter : Tik Netikamjorn
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

