PM orders assistance for southern flood victims

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Prime Minister has expressed his support for villagers in the southern region, currently being affected by flooding, stressing that the government will take the utmost care of all people.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul revealed that the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Interior, the armed forces and related agencies to assist flood affected villagers in the southern region.

These agencies will be helping with the relocation of items, evacuations, flood draining, disaster supply distribution and communications to keep the general public updated.

Ms. Traisuree said the Prime Minister has offered his support and encouragement to all flood victims, and has thanked related officials and volunteers for their help to alleviate hardships faced by southern villagers.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports that the flooding has so far affected Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani provinces. 51,078 households in 908 villagers in 31 districts of these four provinces are reported to be affected.

The Prime Minister has urged related agencies to provide affected people with assistance, including repairs to their houses as well as damage surveys for compensation, according to the Ministry of Finance terms and conditions.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th