27 Jul 2019

PM confirms talks with neighbouring countries to ease drought

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 25th July 2019 (NNT) -Thailand’s Prime Minister has confirmed the government’s move to solve the drought situation by coordinating with neighbouring countries to have them release more water from upstream reservoirs.

Prime Minister General Prayut Cha-O-Cha said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has talked to China, the Lao PDR and Myanmar about releasing more water from the reservoirs in their countries to ease the drought situation in Thailand. They responded positively and more water was released. Additionally, he has instructed Thailand’s Ministry of Defence to set up Disaster and Drought Relief Centers, which already in operation.

The Prime Minister accepted that there it will be difficult to find a solution to resolve the crop irrigation challenges if the farmers continue to grow too much rice and don’t change to crops which require less water.

Meanwhile, the government continues the cloud seeding to make artificial rain. More rain is expected at the end of July.

Information and Source
Reporter : suchanee rungmueanporn
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

