PM confirms Surin hospital no longer suffers a water shortage

BANGKOK, 15th August 2019 (NNT) - After a visit by the Minister of Public Health on Sunday, the Cabinet was advised that the water shortage at Surin hospital has been solved thanks to assistance from many sectors, and that the hospital is no longer in crisis. Meanwhile, hospitals in eight other provinces facing water shortages will have special water reserve measures implemented to prevent a crisis developing.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, said after the Cabinet meeting today that water has continued to flow into Huai Saneng reservoir in Surin, which is the main source for tap water production feeding Surin hospital and the general public at 30,000 cubic meter daily. Water tankers have also been dispatched to distribute clean water to other areas in need, while the construction of more groundwater wells is taking place, to help address the general water shortage districts are facing.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary Sukhum Karnchanapimai has made a video conference call to provincial public health officials and hospitals in 44 provinces facing the threat of water shortages. There are now eight provinces dealing with a high water shortage risk, namely Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri, Sisaket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Surin, and Kamphaeng Phet. Each province now has water management measures in place to conserve water and ensure sufficient supply for important hospital units such as surgical wards, hemodialysis ward, and ICU.

Surin hospital has received support from the military to construct eight groundwater wells, which will supply an additional 800 liters of water daily. The hospital is currently continuing water conservation measure, until tap water availability returns to normal.

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th