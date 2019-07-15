Phuket hosts IDMEx 2019 Tsunami response drill

PHUKET, 07 July 2019 (NNT) - Government agencies, volunteers, and private companies in Phuket have taken part in a disaster response drill replicating a tsunami alert; the drill took place on 4th-8th July.

The Integrated Disaster Management Exercise: IDMEx 2019 drill is taking place with six key aims, namely the management of temporary shelters; search and rescue of trapped persons on land and at sea; medical operations; technological implementation supporting communications and commands; operational resource management at gathering points, and the roles of volunteers in supporting disaster mitigation operations.

The IDMEx 2019 is a national level drill held for the fourth time, with this occasion including the first simulation of a tsunami disaster hitting six west coast provinces of the southern region, namely Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Satun, ensuring the preparedness of provincial tsunami response plans, testing of the command and collaboration plans by the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center and situational command centers, testing of operational integration for the use of resources and equipment, and establishing the roles of volunteers.

Previously, Table Top Exercises (TTX) and Functional Exercises (FTX) for disaster warning and evacuation were held from 24th June to 1st July 2019.

