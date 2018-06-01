01 Jun 2018

Phang Nga prepares for possible flash floods and mudslides

from Government of Thailand
Published on 31 May 2018

PHANG NGA, 31st May 2018 (NNT) - Phang Nga residents have been warned of possible flash floods as more precipitation has been forecast this year.

Phang Nga Governor Charnsak Thawil today cited the need for the province to be well prepared during the rainy season after the Meteorology Department forecast continuous rainfall until mid-October.

The local disaster prevention and mitigation office and other emergency units have been instructed to muster their resources and be ready to reach out to people in need.

Waterways will be dredged to increase storage capacity while water pumps will be set up in flood-prone areas to relieve the effects of any inundation. People have been urged to keep themselves updated on weather forecasts and follow safety instructions in the event of an emergency.

Information and Source
Reporter : Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

