Parts of Sukhothai remain flooded; water level drops in Phitsanulok

BANGKOK(NNT) - Some areas of Sukhothai remain flooded. In Phitsanulok however, the level of flood water in Phrom Phiram district has begun to subside.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported, that the flood situation in 11 northern provinces had already improved, while Sukhothai and Phitsanulok remained flooded. In Sukhothai, there is flood water in Pak Phra subdistrict, of Muang Sukhothai district. The water level is 20 centimeters high but has gradually subsided. It is expected that the situation will return to normal on this week. The flood waters in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok province, have affected 22 houses but the water level here has dropped as well. If there is no more rain, the situation will soon return to normal. Initially, the DDPM coordinated with military units, local administrative organizations and related agencies to help the victims; they dispatched officers to survey and assess the damage in order to provide assistance promptly, in accordance with Ministry of Finance regulations.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat of the Senate assigned a representative to deliver survival bags to 300 flood victims in Pak Khwae subdistrict, Muang Sukhothai district. The Governor of Sukhothai said today the flood situation had almost returned to normal but some subdistricts have remained flooded. Sukhothai is surveying the damage and accelerating various remedies for the victims

Meanwhile, Mr Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Justice, distributed survival bags to the flood victims in Bang Yom subdistrict, Khlong Krachong subdistrict, Sawankhalok district, Wat Koh subdistrict, Si Samrong district, Pad Kwai subdistrict and Pak Phra subdistrict, Muang Sukhothai district, Sukhothai province. He prepared chili paste and distributed it to those who were queued up to receive their survival bags. He provided moral suport to the villagers and told them about the government’s assistance guidelines. Mr. Suriya Chuengroongruangkit, Minister of Industry, also provided survival bags to the flood victims.

