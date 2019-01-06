Pabuk claims 3 lives, forces thousands from homes

Tropical storm Pabuk, which weakened after lashing eight southern provinces, has claimed three lives and forced thousands of people out of their homes.

Pabuk caused heavy downpours, high waves and gusty winds in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Chumphon, Yala, Phatthalung and Narathiwat provinces on Friday, Chaiyapol Titisak director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said on Saturday.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, strong winds battered six districts — Pak Phanang, Muang, Hua Sai, Khanom, Sichon and Tha Sala. The storm also brought water runoff in Chawang, Phibun and Ron Phibun districts.

A total of 34,089 people from 240 affected areas in Nakhon Si Thammarat had been evacuated, said Mr Chaiyapol.

The storm claimed two lives in Pak Phanang and Chalerm Prakiat districts and uprooted 32 power poles, he said. It was still raining in the southern province on Saturday.

In Pattani, the storm pounded two tambons in Yaring district, damaging 25 houses. A man died after a fishing boat capsized in strong winds. One crew member was still missing.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of 1,906 people in Yaring, Nong Chik and Muang districts of Pattani.

In Surat Thani, flooding hit Kanchanadit and Don Sak districts. A total of 1,661 people from seven districts were evacuated. There were no reports of deaths and injuries, said the DDMP chief.

In Songkhla, gusty winds brought down 17 power poles and damaged 475 houses and a broadcasting tower in Muang, Khuan Niang and Ratthaphum districts.

A total of 5,622 people in six districts of Songkhla were evacuated. There were no deaths and injuries. As of Saturday, there was no rain, said Mr Chaiyapol.

In Yala, 11 people in Muang district were evacuated. In Phatthalung, authorities evacuated 50 people in Khuan Khanun district.

In Narathiwat, a total of 1,422 houses were damaged by the storm, he said.

Mr Chaiyapol urged people living in at-risk areas to closely monitor the weather forecasts and strictly abide by authorities’ advice.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, the storm caused flash floods triggered by high seas in Bang Saphan district, affecting many houses.

Lertyot Yaemprai, chief of Bang Saphan district, said Ban Pak Khong village, a fishing community in tambon Mae Ramphueng, was hard hit. At least 20 houses were damaged by water almost reaching their roofs.

High tides also damaged another 20 houses in a nearby community. Officials would be sent to pump out water from the affected houses.