26 Jun 2019

Pa Sak Jolasid Dam’s water situation still critical

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 10 June 2019 (NNT) - During the rainy season this year, many agencies have accelerated determining water management measures, preparing a flood prevention and mitigation plan and preparing for coping with the rainy season. Meanwhile, the reservoir at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam still has a critical water level is still critical due to the severe drought this year. However, it is expected that there will be water flowing into the dam around July.

The amount of rainfall in upper Pa Sak Jolasid Dam is less than every year and the dam has the lowest average rainfall in 30 years. There has not been any water entering the dam since early this year so there is just a small amount of water in the reservoir. On June 8, the water level at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Phatthana Nikhom district, Lopburi province, was measured at 97.74 million cubic meters of water or only 10.18 percent of its capacity at 960 million cubic meters of water.

Director of the Pasak Cholasid Dam Water Distribution and Maintenance Project said the dam still releases 1.05 million cubic meters of water per day to preserve for consumption and maintaining the ecosystem through one floodgate out of seven floodgates. The public is asked to use water economically. The volume of water is expected to increase from July onwards.

As for the water situation in Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam in Chiang Mai, the amount of water is less than last year. Mr. Charin Khongsricharoen, Director of Chiang Mai Irrigation Project, disclosed that as the overall amount of rain in Thailand this year will be less than last year by about 5 to 10 percent, the Chiang Mai Irrigation Project has determined the water management measure for the rainy season to ensure a sufficient amount of water for consumption throughout the rainy season and store water for use during the upcoming dry season.

The Chiang Mai Irrigation Project has inspected the stability of the dam and irrigation buildings, prepared machines and tools for the operations to eliminate water obstacles, forecast the amount of water in the reservoir as well as analyzed flood risk areas. There will also plan to plant rainy season crops.

Information and Source
Reporter : Supawadee Wangsri
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

