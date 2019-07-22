Opposition parties to launch national tour addressing drought

BANGKOK, 20th July 2019 (NNT) - Seven opposition parties are to hold a public forum on "Solutions for National Crises" to find policies to address the drought disaster and low farm produce pricing, and planning to launch tours of four regions starting in August.

A representative of the opposition parties Coordination and Public Participation Committee says in regard to the upcoming "Solutions for National Crises" seminar which will be taking place on 21st July, that party leaders from seven opposition parties at the event, will share their vision on key topics such as constitutional amendments, economic and well-being issues, and various government policies, to signal opposition parties’ vision and policies to the general public, saying the government can opt to adopt these policies should they see the benefit in them, but must proceed correctly.

The opposition parties have pledged to work as the opposition for the people, and have launched a campaign to survey the needs and issues faced by the general public, with the pressing issues now being the drought disaster and low farm produce pricing. The opposition parties will be launching a national tour to four regions starting in August to gather public input that shall be turned into solutions. Each opposition party will serve as a host in each region based on their expertise. Public consultations on constitutional amendments will also be held in all areas as part of this tour.

Opposition parties coordinator Lt Gen Paradorn Patanathabutr, said today the seminar by seven opposition parties will show the general public the leadership qualities of the opposition, expressing the preparedness of the bloc to take charge of administrative power should there be any political change.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th