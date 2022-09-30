October Newsletter

by Georgina

Visits to the villages of Bang Saphan, Bonluk and Bangkloi took place during September with nearly 50 patients being treated by the volunteer Jungle Aid Medical Team. Each village also welcomed the deliveries of clothes, toys and much needed basic food supplies by our much appreciated teams of volunteers.

Another vital aim of Jungle Aid is to provide educational activities to the children in the villages and this month our volunteers had a great time providing fun activities with smiles and laughter all round.

The villages in these remote parts of our region benefit hugely from these basic but vital supplies and medical treatments delivered by our valiant volunteers. But of course none of this could take place without the generosity of our donors. Donors such as the highly enterprising ladies at the BCCT Multi-Chamber Networking Event, who raised 20,500thb for Jungle Aid.

Huge thanks for this donation and all the donations that are making a difference to the lives of the villagers.