Novel Coronavirus 2019 Pneumonia Situation: Thailand situation update on 7 February 2020

3. The Disease Situation in Thailand

3.1 Surveillance protocol among passengers at airports

From 3-23 January 2020, the Department of Disease Control has been implementing its surveillance protocol by fever screening of travelers from all direct flights from Wuhan, China to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports. On 24 January, the screening protocol began to be implemented at Chiang Rai Airport. There were 1,275 flights travelling from China that were screened for the disease.

3.2 Situation of patients with suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus 2019 in Thailand.

On 7 February, 2020 at 19.00, 39 additional people met the criteria of patients under investigation (PUI), raising the total number of PUI to 654 people as shown in Table 2.