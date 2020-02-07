Novel Coronavirus 2019 Pneumonia Situation: Thailand situation update on 5 February 2020

3. The Disease Situation in Thailand

3.1 Surveillance protocol among passengers at airports

From 3-23 January 2020, the Department of Disease Control has been implementing its surveillance protocol by fever screening of travelers from all direct flights from Wuhan, China to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports. On 24 January, the screening protocol began to be implemented at Chiang Rai Airport. Among a total of 481 flights travelling from China, there were 39,318 passengers and air crew members that were screened for the disease.

3.2 Situation of patients with suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus 2019 in Thailand. The first case in Thailand was confirmed on 13 January 2020 and was an imported case. On 5 February, 46 additional people met the criteria of patients under investigation (PUI), raising the total number of PUI to 595 people as shown in Table 2