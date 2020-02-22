Novel Coronavirus 2019 Pneumonia Situation: Thailand situation update on 22 February 2020

3. The Disease Situation in Thailand

3.1 Surveillance protocol for COVID-2019

From 3-23 January 2020, the Department of Disease Control has been implementing its surveillance protocol by fever screening of travelers from all direct flights from Wuhan, China to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports. On 24 January, the screening protocol began to be implemented at Chiang Rai Airport. The accumulated data, until 21 February 2020, showed 1,419 flights and 191,006 passengers and air crew members from China were screened for the disease. For the screening protocol outside the airports, there were 7,812 people from 411 ships arriving from affected areas that were screened at six sea ports (Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Chiang Saen, Phuket, Samui and Krabi) between January 1 and February 21, 2020.

The screening implementation at Suvarnabhumi Airport has also been applied among arrival travelers from all countries for both arrival and departure flights. From 29 January to 21 February 2020, an accumulated number of screening people was 2,146,851 and found 68 of those people met a case definition criteria of PUI. There were 87,383 people screened at six seaports. Since February 1, 2020, there were 563,088 people that were screened at 34 ground ports. A total of 50,202 people renewing their passports at the Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty at Chaengwattana Road were also screened from 30 January to 20 February 2020.

Among 138 Thai people traveling back from Wuhan, China since 4 February 2020, there were four PUI and all of them were referred for treatment at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital. The laboratory testing of all PUI showed negative results for the virus causing COVID-19. All four PUI were in good health conditions on 16 February 2020. One person got sick during the quarantine period and the laboratory results showed positive results for the virus causing COVID-19 and the patient was treated at Chonburi Hospital with a good condition. The virus causing COVID-19 was not detected from the laboratory testing on 21 February 2020 so the patient had been discharged from the hospital.

All persons have already returned home.

3.2 Situation of patients with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 in Thailand.

On 22 February, 2020 at 18.00, 103 additional people met the criteria for patients under investigation raising the total 1,355 PUI as shown in Table 2.