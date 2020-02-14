Novel Coronavirus 2019 Pneumonia Situation: Thailand situation update on 12 February 2020

3. The Disease Situation in Thailand

3.1 Surveillance protocol for COVID-2019

From 3-23 January 2020, the Department of Disease Control has been implementing its surveillance protocol by fever screening of travelers from all direct flights from Wuhan, China to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports. On 24 January, the screening protocol began to be implemented at Chiang Rai Airport. The screening protocol has expanded to cover all arrival and departure flights at Suvarnabhumi airport since January 29, 2020. An accumulated number till February 12, 2020 showed 766 flights and 61,655 passengers and air crew members were screened for the disease. For the screening protocol outside the airports, there were 2,601 people from 186 ships arriving from affected areas that were screened at five sea ports (Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Chiang Saen, Phuket and Samui) from January 1 to February 10, 2020.

The screening implementation has been also provided among arrival travelers from all countries including of 44,148 people from 206 ships at five sea ports. None of them met the case definition of PUI. Since February 1, 2020, there were 323,543 people that were screened at 34 ground ports. A total of 19,046 people renewing their passports at the Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty at Chaengwattana Road were also screened from January 30 to February 7, 2020.

Among 138 Thai people traveling back from Wuhan, China since February 4, 2020, there were 4 PUI and all of them were referred for treatment at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital.

The laboratory testing of all PUI showed negative results for the virus causing COVID-19.

Therefore, they were returned to a guest area of Sattahip Naval Base on 12 February 2020 without any symptoms of fever or coughing, but they still remain to be continually monitored following the surveillance protocol. However, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 being treated at Chonburi Hospital, and they are in good health conditions.

3.2 Situation of patients with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 in Thailand.

On 12 February, 2020 at 19.00, 24 additional people met the criteria of patients under investigation, raising the total number of PUI to 823 people as shown in Table 2.