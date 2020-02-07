07 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), WHO Thailand Situation Report – 7 February 2020

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (815.03 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 7 February 2020, there are still 25 laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV cases reported by health authorities in Thailand, 21 of them persons from China, including Wuhan city of Hubei Province, who visited Thailand.

  • 390 persons are under investigation with tests being carried out, while 225 have been treated for symptoms and discharged.

  • The confirmed cases of Thai nationals include two taxi drivers who likely came into contact with infected passengers from China. The Thai authorities are conducting a hygiene and safety campaign aimed at citizens who come into close contact with international visitors or who otherwise operate in crowded environments.

  • There are also two Thai nationals who traveled to Japan and displayed symptoms after returning to Thailand, but health authorities say it’s as yet unclear where they acquired their infection.

  • A confirmed case in the Republic of Korea had travelled to Thailand prior to onset of illness and diagnosis. The timeline in this case suggests it is possible infection could have been acquired in either Thailand or in the Republic of Korea after the person returned home.

  • 138 Thai nationals who were in Wuhan, China, and who returned to Thailand on 4 February, are in quarantine at Navy guesthouses for a duration of 14 days. All are said to be doing well. Physical examinations and laboratory tests are being conducted for the entire group.

  • Screening at airports has identified fewer and fewer possible cases in recent days. However, screening has been further intensified at prominent ports in Thailand amid reports that another 41 persons on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on board there to 61.

