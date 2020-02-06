Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), WHO Thailand Situation Report – 6 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 6 February 2020, 25 laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV cases have been reported by health authorities in Thailand, most of them persons from China, including Wuhan city of Hubei Province, who visited Thailand.

Besides these cases, 595 persons in Thailand have been under investigation for 2019-nCoV, with tests still being carried out on the majority of them, while others have been treated for symptoms and discharged.

The confirmed cases of Thai nationals include two taxi drivers who likely came into contact with infected passengers from China. One of these men has been released from hospital and appeared at a press conference with the Thai Ministry of Public Health to share his experience. The Thai authorities are conducting a hygiene and safety campaign aimed at citizens (including taxi drivers) who come into close contact with international visitors or who otherwise operate in crowded environments.

There are also two Thai nationals who traveled to Japan and displayed symptoms after returning to Thailand, but health authorities say it’s as yet unclear where they acquired their infection.

A confirmed case in the Republic of Korea had travelled to Thailand prior to onset of illness and diagnosis. The timeline in this case suggests it is possible infection could have been acquired in either Thailand or in the Republic of Korea after the person returned home.

Reports indicate that two confirmed 2019-nCoV patients with relatively severe illness improved significantly after unlicensed treatment with Lopinavir and Ritonavir (both HIV drugs), and Oseltamivir (usually used to treat influenza). [Note: WHO guidelines say unlicensed treatments should be administered only in the context of ethically approved clinical trials or the Monitored Emergency Use of Unregistered Interventions Framework, with strict monitoring.