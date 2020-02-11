Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) WHO Thailand Situation Report – 11 February 2020

Data as reported by the Thai Ministry of Public Health on 11 February 2020

THAILAND SITUATION IN NUMBERS

total and new cases in last 24 hours

33 confirmed

351 persons currently under investigation

HIGHLIGHTS

• Today, 11 February, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand announced one new laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV case, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Thailand so far to 33. Meanwhile, two Thai novel coronavirus patients are reported to be in what authorities describe as a “severe condition.”

• The new case is said to be a 54-year-old female Chinese tourist, who was a close contact of another case confirmed earlier. She travelled to Thailand from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first reported, before travel restrictions were imposed on that city by Chinese authorities. On 6 February she had a fever accompanied by a cough and sore throat, whereupon she was admitted to hospital for treatment and isolated. Test results eventually returned positive for 2019-nCoV. She is currently reported to be in stable condition with mild respiratory symptoms.

• Two Thai patients with novel coronavirus infection are reported to be in “severe condition” – a 70-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of whom have been suffering from serious underlying medical conditions.

• In all, of the 33 confirmed cases reported so far, 22 remain in hospital or under observation as of today.

• The Ministry of Public Health says that 351 persons are currently under investigation, while 336 have been treated for symptoms and discharged.

• Thai authorities are currently not allowing a Westerndam cruise ship to dock in Thailand out of concerns that some of the passengers on board may be infected with novel coronavirus. The ship, currently off the southern coast of Viet Nam, was earlier refused permission to dock by Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam. There are 1,455 guests and 802 crew on board. Thai officials indicate that if the ship enters Thai waters, health authorities may seek to board the ship to determine the health status of passengers and crew, to determine whether they would be allowed to eventually disembark in Thailand.

• 138 Thai nationals will remain in quarantine for another week at Navy guesthouses after having been brought back to their country from Wuhan, China on 4 February. A man among this group tested positive for novel coronavirus after displaying flu-like symptoms on 7 February. He is said to be doing well.

• Earlier confirmed cases of Thai nationals include two taxi drivers and a bus driver who likely came into contact with infected passengers from China. The Thai authorities say that taxi drivers, tourist bus drivers, retail sector employees and other nationals who through their work come into close contact with international visitors constitute a “high risk” category for contracting novel coronavirus. The government has been conducting a hygiene and safety campaign aimed at citizens who come into close contact with international visitors or who otherwise operate in crowded environments.

• The WHO R&D Blueprint is a global strategy and preparedness plan that allows the rapid activation of R&D activities during epidemics. On 11-12 February, WHO is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action and enable identification of key knowledge gaps and research priorities to contribute to the control of 2019-nCoV. The forum will include members of the scientific community, researchers from Member States’ public health agencies including from Thailand, regulatory experts, bioethicists with expertise in research in emergencies, and major funders of research related to 2019-nCoV.