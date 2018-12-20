National Water Policy Commission approves draft 20 year Water Management Master Plan

BANGKOK, 20 December 2018 (NNT) – Thailand's Prime Minister has called for a survey of flood damage as the National Water Policy Commission gave its approval to a 20 Year Water Management Master Plan set to be proposed to the Cabinet by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha chaired the latest meeting of the National Water Policy Commission, which gave the nod to a draft 20 Year Water Management Master Plan, designed to keep in step with the 20 Year National Strategy. The aim of the plan is towards sustainable development in all areas, security of the nation’s water sources and protection from flooding.

The commission also gave the green light to two major projects. The first is a 9.8 billion baht drainage tunnel under Prem Prachakorn canal in Bangkok that will address flooding in the capital. The second is a 2.875 billion bah revamp of Yom-Nan canal in Sukhothai to improve its storage capacity and environmental friendliness.

The commission then adjusted its division of basins for management from 25 major rivers and 254 tributaries to 22 major rivers and 353 tributaries. The new demarcation may affect ongoing projects and more discussions are to be held with relevant agencies.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikalya is to inspect the flood situation in the southern region from this December 26 with a focus on areas in recovery. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been ordered to increase assistance for the public and the Prime Minister has ordered the Ministry of Interior and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives to survey the damage.

