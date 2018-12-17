17 Dec 2018

Nakhon Si Thammarat districts impacted by heavy rain

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 17th December 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Nakhon Si Thammarat has announced that 17 districts spanning 377 villages have been impacted by ongoing heavy rain.

Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office head Udomporn Kan elaborated that 77 sub-districts in the province have been hit by flooding due to the rain. Chief of Lanska District Samkan Orathai pointed to particular concern about rain in areas of the Luang Mountain range as it may cause the inundation of low-lying areas. All local administrations and leaders are being coordinated to handle the situation.

Soldiers from the 41st Military Circle joined rescue workers in evacuating citizens from Muang district, transporting them to the homes of their relatives for the time being. A total of 14 schools including Benjamarachutis School have announced a day off today (December 17) due to the rain.

Information and Source
Reporter : Itiporn Lakarnchua
Rewriter : Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

