Myanmar Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update - 5 May 2022

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has increased armed conflict and subsequent population displacement both within the country and across borders, including in Thailand.

Since 17 March, 2,655 Myanmar refugees have crossed into Thailand, according to the Royal Thai Government (RTG). The refugees have sought safety in Tak province and there are 1,543 refugees remaining on the Thai side of the border according to the RTG.

Refugees are sheltered in temporary safety areas (TSA), which are placed under the general jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Army by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the RTG in March 2021.