Myanmar Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update - 24 August 2021

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has resulted in increased displacement both within the country and across borders, including into Thailand

Humanitarian actors stand ready to support the Royal Thai Government (RTG)’s efforts to receive Myanmar refugees fleeing at this time to ensure that they receive the protection they need

Agencies continue to take several key preparedness actions to ensure that complementary activities are delivered in a timely and coordinated manner

Latest Situation Overview on the Thai-Myanmar border

The security situation in Myanmar continues to be tense due to clashes. On 9 August, the NUG reported that 1,130 Tatmadaw soldiers were killed and 443 wounded in over 700 clashes in July 2021. The NUG report informed most of the fighting and violence occurred in Sagaing and Mandalay regions and Kachin State, and the minor clashes were in Tanintharyi Region. According to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, the Tatmadaw launched offensives in Demoso township in Kayah State and Pekon township in southern Shan state on 13 August, displacing some 10,000 people from 9 villages. IDPs who had attempted to return to Demoso when the fighting stopped were prevented from doing so following a return of Tatmadaw troops. Meanwhile, the KNU expects increased activity in Brigade 1, 2 and 3 areas. Generally, it has been observed that the Tatmadaw is undertaking activities in areas with reported presence of People’s Defense Forces, Civil Disobedience Movement members, and/or IDPs. If there should be more intensified fighting, refugees may attempt to cross at Mae Tha Wor or otherwise, on the Salween River near Sopmoei district.

However, the Thai borders remain closed on the whole and this is expected to continue as part of measures related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Five temporary border crossing points are operational in Mae Hong Son province but for transport of goods only.

UNHCR estimates that there are currently 154,800 newly displaced IDPs in southeast Myanmar as of mid-August (see map). Included among these are some 19,000 reported by key informants to be in the immediate proximity of the Thai-Myanmar border.