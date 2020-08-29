More than 15,000 rai of rice fields damaged by heavy rains in North

BANGKOK(NNT) - The heavy rain situation in northern areas including Nan and Phrae provinces, has damaged over 15,000 rai of rice fields.

From an analysis of COSMO - SkyMed - 1 satellite data by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), it was found that over 15,000 rai of rice fields have been affected; most of them are along the main rivers and canals. There are 6,902 rai of damaged rice fields in Phu Phieng and Wiang Sa districts of Nan and 8,320 rai of damaged rice fields in Meuang Phrae and Song districts of Nan.

The data obtained from the analysis will be forwarded to the relevant authorities in order to determine guidelines for helping farmers in the area further. The public can check the area of the flood map from satellite data on www.flood.gistda.or.th.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th