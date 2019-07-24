MOPH tackles Dengue Fever after 62 deaths reported

BANGKOK, 16 July 2019 (NNT) - The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has launched measures to cope with the number of dengue fever patients, a number that is likely to increase. From January 1 to July 9, 2019, there were 44,671 dengue fever patients and 62 deaths from the illness. People are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they have suffered from high fever for two days and their condition hasn’t improved, even when their temperature has lowered but their condition has worsened.

The MOPH advised today that the number of dengue fever patients is likely to rise in all provinces in accordance with the regular outbreak cycle. From January 1 to July 9, 2019, there were over 44,000 dengue fever patients and 62 deaths. In June, there were over 15,000 dengue fever patients and 13 deaths. People are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they have suffered from high fever for two days and are passing dark urine, or their temperature has lowered but their condition has worsened and they have lost their appetite. They are strongly advised against buying medicine to treat themselves.

Hospitals have been instructed to screen patients and arrange medical specialists to provide advice to and closely care for risk groups, and patients with severe symptoms. All sectors of the community have been asked to destroy the breeding sites of Aedes.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th