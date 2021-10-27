Mobile medical units set up to help flood victims

BANGKOK (NNT) - Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has dispatched officials to set up mobile medical units for flood victims in Chanthaburi, Trat and Prachin Buri provinces where hospitals were flooded as a result of typhoon Kompasu.

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattipoom Wongrachit explained that many hospitals and medical facilities in these provinces have been inundated after heavy rains caused by typhoon Kompasu that has continued for several days. He ordered the setting up of mobile medical units in a bid to provide much-needed services to flood victims, especially vulnerable groups.

He said 3,000 sets of first aid kits had also been delivered to the victims.

According to the permanent secretary, Prachin Buri’s Ban Khok Udom Health Promoting Hospital and the staff’s houses have been flooded. The water was last measured at 20 centimeters high. However, the water is starting to recede and the situation is returning to normal. Meanwhile, in Trat province, road traffic and almost 200 residences in Muang and Khao Saming districts have been impacted by the typhoon.

Information and Source

Reporter : Suwit Rattiwan

Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th