watchariya.l

The Thai Red Cross Society has established The Mobile Kitchen of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Executive Vice-President of the Thai Red Cross Society to distribute hot meals for those who have been adversely affected by the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. The kitchen staff wear hats, facemasks, aprons and gloves to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, in accordance with the norms for COVID-19 management.

Currently there are six mobile kitchens operating in different parts of the country. Samut Sakhon province has more than 7,000 factories, many of which have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving several thousand workers unemployed. The Mobile Kitchen of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Executive Vice-President of the Thai Red Cross Society provided 15,599 sets of hot meals to the local people and migrant workers from three districts of Samut Sakhon province during 8-17 May.

Sa Kaeo province on the eastern border province is an important gateway to Cambodia, and is home to several migrant workers and local communities that have lost their livelihoods due to the restrictions of COVID-19. The TRCS’s Health Station No.6, Sa Kaeo province provided 17,823 sets of fresh hot meals during 20-29 May.

Similarly, 28,781 sets of hot meals were distributed among residents of six districts of Wat Hu Chang, Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi province between 24 May to 2 June. In Bangkok, 22,902 sets were distributed among 20 communities in Wat Pathum Wanaram, during 26 May to 4 th June. Moreover, there are two mobile kitchens in the Northeast; Khon Kaen province provided 21,373 set of hot meals during 10-20 June, and now it is operating at Nakhon Ratchasrima province from 25 June to 6 July.