22 Sep 2019

MOAC to lead volunteer team to rehabilitate flooded areas

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 21 Sep 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 21st September 2019 (NNT) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will lead a team of volunteers to rehabilitate the extensive flooded areas of Ubon Ratchathani next week. It has also prepared an urgent plan to help flood-affected farmers by providing them with seeds and production aids, organizing a team to repair agricultural tools and listening to their problems immediately after the flood water has subsided.

Mr Chalermchai Sri-orn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, disclosed today that there are still flooded regions in many parts of the city and its surroundings. It is expected that the MOAC will tally the number of agricultural areas damaged by floods after the flood water has subsided. The MOAC has instructed all agencies to accelerate rehabilitation of flood-affected areas after the flood water has subsided to help people and farmers. The eight main activities include surveying the damaged area after the water has subsided, dispatching mobile units to rehabilitate fish farms, crops and the water supply in each province, accelerating floodwater drainage in the community and agricultural areas by the Royal Irrigation Department, improving soil by the Department of Land Development, distributing seeds by the Department of Agricultural Extension, releasing fish into natural water sources by the Department of Fisheries, repairing agricultural machinery and organizing volunteer teams to help farmers at their request.

The MOAC is to lead its officials on a visit to Ubon Ratchathani on Monday, September 23, to instigate the activity "MOAC Volunteers Help, Rehabilitate and Take Care of Flood-Affected Farmers" in order to expedite help and rehabilitation in flood affected areas so that people are able to return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

