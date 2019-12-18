18 Dec 2019

Minister chairs committee meeting on relief fund for storm victims

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 09 Dec 2019 View Original

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Committee on the Disaster Relief Fund has approved relief funds for 275 victims of tropical storm Pabuk. Each of the victims will be given 5,000 baht for household utensils and occupational equipment.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapanlop chaired the fourth meeting of the Committee on the Disaster Relief Fund to consider providing funds to assist storm victims in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and for victims of a fire at Mae Kim Heng market in Nakhon Ratchasima province on December 1.

The minister said the committee has agreed to provide 5,000 baht in relief funds to each of the 275 storm victims to enable them to procure household utensils and occupational equipment.

The committee has also agreed to provide supplementary aid in addition to that provided by provincial authorities for the victims of the market fire. The authorities are yet to assess damage caused by the fire.

