Military deploys troops assisting flood victims

BANGKOK(NNT) - The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has deployed troops from the armed forces development units to assist villagers currently affected from flooding disaster.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters Spokesman RADM Nattapong Ketsomboon revealed the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Pornpipat Benyasri has instructed the armed forces disaster response centers to set up disaster units monitoring the flooding disaster, including flash flood and landslides, in the northern and northeastern region.

The units must be ready to immediately help villagers across the country around the clock, while the armed forces disaster units will be working together with the armed forces development units and related government agencies to constantly evaluate the situation.

From this collective work, information will be shared among related agencies to plan operations accordingly. These operations may include assistance at affected villages, evacuation, and the removal of debris obstructing the water flow.

The officials will be communicating with villagers in affected areas what they should do before, during, and after the disaster, while the military units are preparing additional personnel and equipment in order to provide assistance at larger scale should the situation escalates.

The Armed Forces Development Offices in regions 1 to 5 have already prepared rapid response units on standby to help affected villagers from all forms of disasters at any time of day.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th