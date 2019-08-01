01 Aug 2019

Mekong water level lowest in 50 years

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 20 Jul 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 20 July 2019 (NNT) - The Northeast is considered a drought-prone area as a result of its frequent lack of rain. Many provinces are again facing a water shortage. In Khon Kaen, more than 10 districts have been affected by the lack of rain. The water level in the Mekong river is at its lowest level in 50 years.

The fast falling and very low level of the Mekong river has revealed stanchions at the base of the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. Pontoons and river boats must remain ashore because the water level is so low that they could run aground. Thousands of outcrops, both small and large, have emerged from the Mekong river for a distance of over five kilometers in Sangkhom district. Water that normally flows over the rocks has dried up leaving only small puddles where people can safely walk. As a result, only thalwegs that are adjacent to the Lao PRD are used for travelling.

In Nong Khai, the water level at 80 centimeters, is 11.4 meters below the Mekong river bank. In the same period last year, the water was 150 centimeters high. The water level in the Mekong river is at its lowest level in 50 years.

The level of water in the Mekong River in Bueng Kan has also continuously declined. The water level has been measured at three meters. This is affecting river traffic in the Mekong. Small boats that commute between Thailand and Laos need to be extra careful and avoid the sand bars. However, cargo ships and ferries are mostly unaffected. ABC Laos News has advised that the Xayaburi hydro-electric dam of Lao PDR, which is in the process of experimenting with electric generators opens and closes its water gates as required, and is currently releasing water into the Mekong River between July 15 – 29. This may cause the water level in the Mekong River to rise rapidly. The public is advised to move any essential property near the river to a safe place.

Information and Source
Reporter : Supawadee Wangsri
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.