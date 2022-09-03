Mekong Malaria Elimination: epidemiology summary, volume 17, April - June 2022

2022 QUARTER 2 OVERVIEW

In Apr-Jun 2022, Greater Mekong subregion (GMS) countries reported 49 339 malaria cases.

Cambodia

Cambodia reported 1216 cases, a 43% increase compared to the same time period in 2021. P. falciparum + mixed cases and P. vivax constituted 8% and 91% of cases, respectively.

China (Yunnan Province)

Yunnan reported 30 P. vivax cases and 0

P. falciparum + mixed cases. Among those, no indigenous cases were reported.

Lao People's Democratic Republic

Lao People's Democratic Republic reported 727 cases, a 9% decrease compared to the same time period in 2021. P. falciparum + mixed cases and P. vivax constituted 21% and 79% of cases respectively.

Myanmar

Myanmar reported 43842 cases of which 11% were P. falciparum + mixed cases and 89% were P. vivax. It should be noted that only partial data was available for Myanmar during this period.

Thailand

Thailand reported 3448 cases, a 207% increase compared to the same time period in 2021. P. falciparum + mixed cases and P. vivax constituted 3% and 95% of cases, respectively.

Viet Nam

Viet Nam reported 76 cases, a 46% decrease compared to the same time period in 2021. P. falciparum + mixed cases and P. vivax constituted 45% and 55% of cases, respectively.