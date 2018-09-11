On September 7, 2018, at Phra Nakhon Si Ayudhaya City Hall, Mr. Rewat Prasong, Vice Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayudhaya Province, presided over the meeting to the improve and develop the disaster database and geographic information system (GIS) to help victims project, phase 2 In the occasion, Pichit Siriwan, M.D., Deputy Director of the Relief and Community Health Bureau (RCHB), and his team, Mr.Hung Ha Nguyen, Manager, Community Safety Resilience from IFRC, Mr. Brian Heidel, Regional Advisor East Asia & Pacific at USAIN and relevant agencies meeting together. The Infraplus Co.,Ltd teached to use application "Phonphai" for requesting to help disaster victim.