March Visits to Quarantined Villages

by Julie Way | Mar 27, 2022

March Visit to Bang Saphan’s School Shelter

The school children’s shelter at Bang Saphan has been hit badly by Covid-19. Quarantine restrictions have prevented parents from being able to work and created further difficulties in being able to provide even the barest subsistence for their families.

Jungle Aid stepped in to pay two months’ rent for the shelter as well as electricity and water bills for this period.

Due to the quarantine requirement s deliveries of basic foods and cleaning supplies were made by a small team and the strictest restrictions were adhered to. The nurse, translator and area manager also left medical supplies for the community. A football table was also delivered which brought some smiles. This community is really suffering and in much need of support.

Bonluk Village – Quarantine Delivery

With over 100 people infected with Covid-19, Bonluk village is in quarantine. The Jungle Aid delivery of 400 kg of rice, 400 cans of fish, 600 packets of noodles and 360 eggs was not only welcomed but provided basic needs to the community during these time.

Flea Market and Donations

Volunteers work wonders behind the scenes. The Flea Market was another great success with over 17,000thb raised. As ever thanks go to all volunteers and donors who support the vital work of Jungle Aid.