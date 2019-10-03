Lower Mun river level in Ubon Ratchathani

UBON RATCHATHANI, 18 September 2019 (NNT) - In the latest developments concerning the flooding in Ubon Ratchathani, the water level in the Mun river has continued to subside, showing positive signs that the disaster will gradually be resolved, with 260 flow accelerators pushing water out of the Phibun Mangsahan and Khong Chiam districts into the Mekong river as quickly as possible.

Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Governor Sarit Vithoon says that the water level in the Mun river has continued to decrease, and is currently recorded at 8.88 meters, which is 88 centimeters above the banks; meanwhile the latest water level at M water station at Seri Prachatippatai bridge in Muang district was recorded at 10.72 meters, which is 25 centimeters below the highest recorded level three days ago.

160 flow accelerators have been installed in Phibun Mangsahan and Khong Chiam districts operating round the clock to push water into the Mekong river as quickly as possible. The Royal Irrigation Department will be installing 100 more accelerators at Khong Chiam bridge, increasing the total number of accelerators in operation to 260.

The 6th Royal Irrigation Project Office has reduced the water discharge from the Chi River Dam in Khon Kaen, and Maha Sarakham Dam in Maha Sarakham, by lowering all six water discharge gates, to help retain some 2 million cubic meters in storage. The flow has been modified by reducing the volume of water passing through all dams along the middle to lower section of the Chi river, including Ubolrat dam in Khon Kaen, Lam Pao dam in Kalasin, and 69 medium reservoirs. The volume of water flowing into Ubon Ratchathani is being reduced to help mitigate the situation. This flow adjustment plan will be revised should there be no rain in the area in coming days.

The water level in the Chi river at That Noi Dam in Ubon Ratchathani has started to subside, with the volume lowered by 32 centimeters and now stable. The responsible water delivery and maintenance official said all eight gates at That Noi Dam were shut earlier, with 10 flow accelerators installed to push water downstream during the high water period to minimize the effects on farms and in villages. There is still the possibility that water from Roi Et and Yasothon may flow into this area, so all eight gates at That Noi Dam remain shut, but the 10 accelerators are no longer in operation, allowing water to flow naturally and minimize the effects on riverside communities.

Flooding has already subsided in 14 districts, with 11 districts remaining affected. Five districts are currently being monitored closely, namely Muang Ubon Ratchathani, Warin Chamrap, Sawang Wirawong, Tan Sum, and Phibun Mangsahan districts. Evacuees at three shelters have been allowed to return to their homes. There are currently some 20,000 evacuees in 57 shelters.

