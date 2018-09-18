18 Sep 2018

At Least 1 Dead When Landslide Crushes Refugee Camp in North

Report
from Khaosod English
Published on 17 Sep 2018

By Jintamas Saksornchai, Staff Reporter - September 17, 2018 5:16 pm

MAE HONG SON — A 2-year-old girl was found dead as seven people remain missing Monday when a landslide swept a refugee center in Mae Hong Son province.

Fifteen more people were injured and at least six homes were destroyed when torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslide yesterday evening at Ban Mae La Oon refugee camp in Sop Moei District. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Officials said residents face food and clothing shortages as water swept away most of their belongings.

The camp, located about 7 kilometers from the Myanmar border, is home to more than 9,400 refugees – mostly ethnic minorities who fled violence in Myanmar – according to data from the UN Refugee Agency.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.