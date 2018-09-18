At Least 1 Dead When Landslide Crushes Refugee Camp in North

By Jintamas Saksornchai, Staff Reporter - September 17, 2018 5:16 pm

MAE HONG SON — A 2-year-old girl was found dead as seven people remain missing Monday when a landslide swept a refugee center in Mae Hong Son province.

Fifteen more people were injured and at least six homes were destroyed when torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslide yesterday evening at Ban Mae La Oon refugee camp in Sop Moei District. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Officials said residents face food and clothing shortages as water swept away most of their belongings.

The camp, located about 7 kilometers from the Myanmar border, is home to more than 9,400 refugees – mostly ethnic minorities who fled violence in Myanmar – according to data from the UN Refugee Agency.