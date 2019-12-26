26 Dec 2019

Landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat

Report
from Bangkok Post
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

WRITER: WASSANA NANUAM

Thailand has affirmed its commitment to become a landmine-free country by 2023, two years ahead of the 2025 deadline agreed in 2014 under the 1997 Ottawa Treaty.

Chief of Defence Forces, Pornpipat Benyasri, said the Royal Thai Armed Forces is determined to accomplish their goal of clearing remaining landmines within five years.

"We are confident Thailand will be free of landmines by 2023," he said on Wednesday at a meeting of armed force leaders.

According to Gen Pornpipat, a number of areas once considered danger zones have been de-mined this year and returned to local administrative bodies to be used for various activities.

"The fact Thailand ranked sixth in the world this year in terms of de-mining work is proof of our outstanding performance," he said, before noting Thailand also ranked highest among its Southeast Asian cohorts on the list.

A total of 46 countries have ratified the Ottawa Treaty, including Thailand. It concerns the prohibition of the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines.

Wednesday's meeting also discussed the army chief's participation in the 20th Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM), which was held in Bandung, Indonesia on Nov 24-26. In the past few meetings, new proposals to strengthen regional security and boost military cooperation and experience sharing were discussed. More discussions on the matter are expected in an upcoming gathering. Cybersecurity threats and Asean's goal to establish a permanent regional security mechanism were also discussed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy on Wednesday laid out its 20-year strategic plan at the meeting to strengthen its capacity to ensure national marine security against security threats.

Bangkok Post:
Republished with permission. © Post Publishing Plc. - https://www.bangkokpost.com/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.