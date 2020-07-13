Lampang flood alert

LAMPANG: A flash-flood warning was issued on Monday morning following heavy overnight rain in hilly regions of the province.

Chaithawat Siwaboworn, the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office chief, said residents in all districts living in hilly areas and along the path of waterways should watch out for rising water levels, which could precede flooding of their homes.

Heavy rain was reported in Mae Tha, Thoen, Ko Kha and Soem Ngam districts on Sunday night and early Monday.

Weather radar forecasts were for rain to blanket the province on Monday, with the risk of flash-flooding in many areas, he said.

Parts of Lampang were severely flooded last week, with Muang Pan and Wang Nua district officials reporting 108 households inundated.

The Meteorological Department forecast is for rain in much of the northern region over the next seven days.