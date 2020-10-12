Korat governor checks flood situation

NAKHON RATCHASIMA (NNT) - The Nakhon Ratchasima Governor has followed up on the latest flooding situation in Khao Yai National Park, where continuing rainfall may cause further damage to villagers downstream of Lam Takhong Dam.

The Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima has visited Khao Yai National Park to assess the water volume flowing into the reservoir at Lam Takhong Dam, where the water is currently at 70 percent of capacity.

Continued rainfall in the province has caused flooding which has already affected some 50 households. The local irrigation project has been instructed to start discharging water from the reservoir once the volume reaches 80 percent of capacity, in order to protect the dam’s structural integrity and mitigate potential consequences to villagers in communities downstream and in the city. Local administration has started distributing meals to affected villagers.

A power outage was reported in Khao Yai National Park this afternoon due to fallen utility poles. The Provincial Electricity Authority has installed makeshift utility poles to restore power.

The national park remains closed after continuous rain, while villages surrounding the park have been affected by the rising water level.