Kanchanaburi Province hit by flash floods

KANCHANABURI (NNT) - Four districts of Kanchanaburi province have been severely hit by flash floods, prompting evacuation in many areas. Army units have been deployed to help communities move their belongings and pets to a safe place.

Villagers in Nong Prue, Bo Phloi, Lao Khwan, and Huai Krachao districts of Kanchanaburi are forced to leave their homes.

Bo Phloi district is experiencing the worst impact compared to other areas, with floodwater as deep as 2 meters. Many roads have been crippled.

Army officers from the 9th Infantry Division and volunteers from Pitakkarn Foundation are currently transporting villagers and their animals to a shelter.

Safari Park, a local zoo, has been hit hard. The zoo and surrounding areas are submerged under water, as the zoo owner has already requested assistance in relocating animals to a safe spot.

The 9th Infantry Division is asking all affected to contact its disaster mitigation center and request for assistance at any time.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th