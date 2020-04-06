Jungle Aid Response to COVID-19

by Georgina | Apr 1, 2020

As the world continues to be gripped gripped by Covid-19, it does not deter our dedicated volunteers from identifying the need and helping vulnerable people in the area.

A small group of volunteers met on March 28, 2020 to pack food bundles for people who have lost their job and income due to shop closures. The packs included rice, noodles, canned fish, milk, soap and toothpaste.

By March 30th, 2020 a total of 69 packages have been delivered to families in Hua Hin, Khao Takiab and the Pranburi area. A volunteer commented that, “one person cried as they had just run out of food that day and didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. It has been an amazing day.”

Thank you to our donors for your support! Without you, this work would not be possible. Take care of yourselves!