Isan dengue flare-up takes aim at children

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A dengue outbreak in the lower Northeast has led to 488 infections being recorded since the beginning of this year, mostly involving children, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control reported Wednesday.

The region 9 office said the 488 infections were reported in four provinces: 233 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, 56 in Buri Ram, 64 in Chaiyaphum and 135 in Surin. No dengue-related fatalities were reported.

Most of the infected were aged 10-14 years, with those aged 5-9 the next largest group.

Local public health officers were conducting health checks and taking steps to combat the spread of the outbreak, particularly in schools.

Larvicides were being distributed to schools and fogging teams were sent to kill off adult mosquitoes and stop the spread of the disease.

Wednesday morning, officials from the main office visited residents in tambon Kudjok of Nakhon Ratchasima's Bua Yai district, where about 10 dengue infections were reported.

A survey revealed dwellings there were short of proper care with open toilets and uncovered containers of water providing ready places for mosquitoes to breed.

The people were told to frequently clear away any pooled water and keep water containers covered. A fogging team treated the area.

The Disease Control Department earlier this month warned adults to be wary of dengue fever as they are more at risk of dying from it than younger people.

Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the department chief, said the symptoms are more complicated and severe when found in adults.

Usually, children are considered the most vulnerable group for this disease.

This year, 12 of 19 adults who were found to have contracted dengue died in other parts of the country, outside of the Northeast.

"The symptoms are more severe among adults who are obese and who suffer from other non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure or heart disease. Dengue fever can lead these less healthy adults to suffer from kidney failure and subsequently die," Dr Suwanchai said.

He urged adults to be wary of what may initially appear to be just a regular fever.