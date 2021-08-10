IOM supports stranded Rohingya in Thailand

Despite early success in controlling the pandemic in 2020, Thailand has been gripped by rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in 2021, driven by the more virulent Delta variant. This has significantly impacted on health and the economy – especially among the vulnerable.

The pandemic has extended to Thailand’s refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers, who face compounded burdens. Migrant and mobile populations have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 as they are unable to implement prevention measures, such as physical distancing, adequate sanitation, accessing medical care and access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

For Rohingya refugees, migrants and asylum seekers detained in Thailand, local outbreaks in their living quarters, prolonged detention and social isolation have impacted their physical and mental health.

European Humanitarian Aid, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) mission to Thailand are responding by providing PPE, COVID-19 educational sessions for Rohingya and government officials as well as virtual medical assistance.

So far, with EU support, IOM Thailand has distributed 20,500 surgical masks and 1,110 hand sanitizer tubes and three gallons of disinfection solution to Rohingya refugees and officials in various shelters. In addition, to ensure COVID-19 safety, IOM also conducted COVID-19 educational sessions, which included information about the disease, hand-washing demonstrations and prevention practices for close to 100 beneficiaries in Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Phangnga, Ranong, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Tak provinces.

IOM has been providing regular medical and psychosocial consultations to ensure Rohingya beneficiaries’ health and well-being. All consultations were provided in-person until April 2021, when activities were shifted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. As beneficiaries voiced increasing need for mental and physical healthcare, IOM responded with counselling sessions and psychosocial activities including psychologists, nurses and interpreters to ensure clear communication, safety and confidentiality.

"I felt unsafe before, as we fled from violence." said one beneficiary at the Phangnga immigration detention center. "With IOM support, I feel like I am talking and in touch with my sisters and family. I like psychosocial activities and the medical support."

"Now I understand more what is happening.” another said. “Before I only heard from officials and the news."

