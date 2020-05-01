IOM Asia and the Pacific - Regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19 February - December 2020 (Updated on 29 April 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) works with governments and partners to ensure that migrants – in regular or irregular situations – returnees and other displaced persons are included in efforts to mitigate and combat the pandemic’s impact. As of 28 April 2020, over 301,000 confirmed cases and more than 14,000 deaths had been reported in Asia and the Pacific region. Confirmed cases have been reported in 28 countries, territories and/or areas in the region, with new cases reported on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacting a huge toll on individuals, families, communities and societies across the world. Daily lives have been profoundly changed, economies have fallen into recession, and many of the traditional social, economic and public health safety nets that people rely on in times of hardship have been put under unprecedented strain.

In just a short time, a localized outbreak of COVID-19 evolved into a global pandemic with three defining characteristics:

• Speed and scale: the disease has spread quickly to all corners of the world, and its capacity for explosive spread has overwhelmed weven the most resilient health systems.

• Severity: overall, 20 per cent of cases are severe or critical, with a crude clinical case fatality rate currently over 3 percent, and even higher in older age groups and among those with certain underlying conditions.

• Mobility, societal and economic disruption: shocks to health and social care systems and measures taken to control transmission have had broad and deep socio-economic consequences.

These characteristics are inextricably linked with mobility and migration, and they highlight global, regional and local inequities and inequalities between migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities.